Mary Ann Hyndman
COLUMBIA CITY — Mary Ann Hyndman, 78, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 8:28 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, surrounded by family.
Born on Dec. 14, 1943, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late William and Marguerite (Klingaman) Miller. Growing up in Thorncreek Township, she graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1962.
On Aug. 30, 1963, she married Richard E. Hyndman. The couple have always made their home in Columbia City.
She began her work career with Viking, Alcoils in Columbia City, then Magnavox in Fort Wayne. Taking work closer to home, she worked for Walmart, Columbia City, and Scott’s Grocery. She completed her work career with Whitley County Memorial/ Parkview Whitley Hospital in the dietary department. She took pride in not missing a day of work.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed cooking and baking without the use of recipes. Family was her priority, and when the grandchildren came along, they were her pride and focus.
Active at First Church of God, Columbia City, she volunteered in the church nursery and had sung in the church choir through the years.
She and her husband would attend local festivals, usually enjoying an elephant ear.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Richard; children, Rick E. (Chas) Hyndman, of Columbia City, Lisa A. (Douglas) Sallie, of Fort Wayne and Ryan L. (Heather) Hyndman, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Misty Dawn (Kaleb) Walker, Alex James Scott, Jacob Tyler Scott, Matthew Ryan Hyndman, Mary Elizabeth Hyndman and Michael Robert Hyndman; and great-grandchildren, Colt Allen Walker, Raelynn Ann Walker and Emmett Blake Walker.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by brothers, Lewis and Robert Miller.
The funeral service was held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with burial at Greenhill Cemetery.
Preferred memorials in Mary’s honor are to Riley Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
John Vogely
COLUMBIA CITY — John Marshall Vogely, 85 of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at Stillwater Hospice Home at 9:25 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, where he had been since Tuesday.
Born on March 4, 1937, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Henry M. and Freida M. (Robinett) Vogely. Growing up in Jefferson Township, he graduated from Jefferson Center High School in 1955.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 1, 1960. Serving at Fort Benning, Georgia, he became a wheeled vehicle mechanic. He was honorably discharged on March 29, 1962.
On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase. They have always lived in Whitley County.
Throughout his work career, John was a farmer, raising hogs and growing crops. Additionally, he was a school bus driver and mechanic for many years, eventually becoming a truck dispatcher for Fort Wayne Foundry, where he retired in 2002. He continued to work with his daughter and son-in-law at Buesching Peat Moss, Fort Wayne, primarily as a truck driver.
Mechanically inclined, he could fix anything mechanical. In his early years, he raced modifieds at the area tracks. In his senior years, he restored old farm tractors and faithfully watched the NASCAR races through their season.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Susan; children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, of Auburn, John Andrew “Andy” (Julie) Vogely, of Columbia City and Ginger S. (Dan) Buesching, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Martha Sellers, of Kingston, New York, Janice (Robert) Morsches and Jo Ellen Krider, both of Columbia City.
The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Broxon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, at the funeral home.
Memorials in John’s honor are to Stillwater Hospice Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Gladys Mullins
Gladys Mullins, 88, of South Whitley, Indiana, died peacefully with family at her side at Parkview Whitley at 2:33 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Obituary Policy
•
The Post & Mail does not charge for death notices that include name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Deadline for funeral homes to place obituaries is 5 p.m. Monday for Wednesday publication and 5 p.m. Thursday for Saturday publication. Obits after deadline cannot be guarantied to run in the next issue. The email address is: obits@kpcmedia.com.
For information, contact Carol Ernsberger at 260-347-0400, ext. 1190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.