CORTLAND, Ohio – Robert Alan Myers, 82, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Health Center. He was born March 2, 1938 in Ashley, Indiana the son of Glen and Gladys (Lucas) Myers.
He was a graduate of Pleasant Lake High School in Indiana and a graduate of Tri-State (now Trine University) in Angola, Indiana. He worked at several printing companies. He was awarded two patents while with the printing company Aircraft Braking in Akron, Ohio and retired in 2000.
Robert was a life member of the National Rifle Association and Ohio Gun Collectors. He was a history buff , especially involving the Civil War and the World Wars, and was also an avid collector of coins and military memorabilia.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. (Wymer) Myers; children, Dr. Edward G. (Dotty) Myers, of Cortland, Ohio and Phyllis (Russell) Peckham, of Llano, Texas; grandchildren, SSG William R. Peckham USAF stationed in the Middle East, Dr. Elissa (Keaton) Peckham-Foster of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Jacob Cameron Myers of Cortland, Ohio and a sister, Sophia Rosol.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Wayne, Harold, Preston and Roger Myers; and three sisters, Wilma Nichols, Marie Wanpleu and Marsha Skinner.
There will be no services held due to COVID-19.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Children’s Rehabilitation Center 885 Howland Wilson Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.
Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com
