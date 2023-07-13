Kristi G. Peak, age 60, of Wawaka, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her residence.
A cremation committal has taken place at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
A Celebration of Kristi's life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 5 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Family and friends will be received from 3-5 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
