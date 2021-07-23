Donald E. Knafel, age 64, of Kimmell, Indiana, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Train derails at south edge of Auburn
- Culver's on the horizon
- Man loses leg in bike wreck
- Officials concerned with EMS response times, coverage
- Bentley to lead Eastside boys basketball team
- Freight train derails southeast of Auburn
- Woman arrested following Monday wreck
- Man arrested for allegedly making meth in Angola
- Police seeks help locating runaway
- Evans plays big in NCAA D2 debut at Northwood
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Free speech and Indiana Senate Bill 414
- DeKalb Community Calendar
- Siblings win second place at state Innovate WithIN competition
- Judge sentences eight in court hearings
- What do you want to be when you grow up?
- Area Activities
- Avilla eyes funding for sewer plant upgrades
- Noble Trails connects Fishing Line segments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.