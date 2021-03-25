Perry J. Young, age 73, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his Waterloo home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 2:25 am
