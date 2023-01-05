KENDALLVILLE — Doyle Keith Igney, 90, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Chandler Place in Kendallville.
He was born on July 1, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Asal W. and Mildred J. (Bynum) Igney.
On April 26, 1958, at Bethany EUB Church in Decatur, Indiana, he married Rheta Mae Butcher. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2021.
Doyle graduated from Indiana University with a Master’s Degree in Education.
Mr. Igney started his career in education as a teacher at South Adams Community Schools in Berne, Indiana. He then transferred to the East Noble School District, beginning as a teacher and basketball coach at Rome City Elementary School, then he moved to Avilla School as principal and finally ending up as an assistant superintendent for the East Noble School Corporation. He retired from East Noble School Corporation.
Mr. Igney was a member of Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.
He was also a member of the Avilla Lions Club.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia (Myron) Noward, of Oliver Lake, Wolcottville; a son and daughter-in-law, Bradley (Sandy) Igney, DDS, of Big Long Lake, Wolcottville; a daughter-in-law, Beth Igney, of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Jacob (Laura) Igney, of Richmond, Indiana, and Christien Keith Noward, of Oliver Lake; a great-grandchild, Jeremiah Keith Igney; a sister, Beverly Shreiner, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a brother, Audis “Al” Igney, of Fort Wayne.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steve Keith Igney; a sister, Evelyn DeYoung; and two brothers, Gerald Igney and Harold Igney.
Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church, 101 South Cherry St., Avilla, with James Kemerly officiating.
Burial will follow at Avilla Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the funeral services on Monday at the church.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
