CORUNNA — Dennis “Denny” A. Pepple, age 76, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, on his farm.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1945, in Auburn, Indiana, to Lincoln and Louise (Grogg) Pepple.
Mr. Pepple was a lifetime DeKalb County farmer and truly enjoyed working the land.
He also enjoyed hunting, getting out for coffee at different area restaurants, meeting new people and he enjoyed working on vehicles and machinery with his family.
He loved going to church at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren where he had been a long-time member. In his younger days he did a lot of volunteer service work for the church.
A couple of his favorite things to do were traveling to county fairs all over the area and going to tractor pulls. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his sister; Janice Sims, of Hudson; brother-in-law, Richard Kunce, of Kendallville; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Ivan Pepple and sister; Sharon Kunce.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Laura VanVoorhis officiating.
Memorials donations may be given in Denny’s memory to Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, 2939 C.R. 15, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
