KENDALLVILLE — Max E. Pfafman, 79, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Pfafman was born in Kendallville on April 7, 1940, to the late Royal Russel and Ethel Audra (Harlan) Pfafman.
He graduated from Albion Jefferson High School in 1958.
He married Patricia (Cass) Pfafman at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ligonier, Indiana, on Jan. 27, 1962.
Max knew the value of hard work and started working at a young age — driving the milk truck for Allen Dairy with his brother, Bud. Max continued driving truck throughout his career, retiring from Prince Manufacturing in Avilla.
He played Center for the Albion Jefferson High School basketball team, winning an award for the highest free throw shooter. This love of ball carried over to IU Basketball games. He always had to have popcorn and chocolate malts for game night at the Pfafman house.
Max and his wife, Pat, purchased Avilla Hardware from Alberta Koons in July 1977, and worked there, all while farming his ground and others all over Noble County.
He was a lifetime farmer, and once retired he enjoyed taking care of his lawn. It was better groomed than any golf course around.
Gardening with his wife, Pat, was his favorite. As a matter of fact, they maintained three large gardens until recently when they downsized to one HUGE garden.
Besides being a hard-working and loving husband, he absolutely adored his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Angel.
Mr. Pfafman is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Pfafman, of Kendallville; two daughters, Cynthia Pfafman, residing in Ligonier and Jan and Chris Morr, of Kendallville; four grandchildren, Devon Morr, Trevor Morr, Kenny Pfafman and Erica Morr; one beloved great-granddaughter, Angel Morr; sister, Donna Kurtz, of Albion; and sister-in-law, Jane Pfafman.
He was proceeded in death by an infant brother and two brothers, Byron “Bud” Pfafman and Kenny Pfafman; brother-in-law, Jack Kurtz; sister-in-law, Wanda Pfafman; and his beloved nephew, Gary Pfafman.
At his request, no services will be held.
Arrangements handled by Hite Funeral Home.
