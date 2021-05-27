BUTLER — Clara Marie Jennings, 94, of Butler, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Chandler Place in Kendallville.
Clara was born on Oct. 3, 1926, in Decatur, Indiana, to Ermen H. Dirr and Bertha (Miller) Dirr. They preceded her in death.
Clara graduated from Metz High School.
She married Robert Leo Jennings on Oct. 3, 1947, and they raised their family in the Butler area. Her husband preceded her in death.
She had worked for DeKalb Molded Plastics for 12 years and kept the City of Butler Offices and Butler Library clean.
Clara was a member of Butler American legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #202.
Clara was a member of Church of Christ in Butler.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Steven Jennings; brothers, Ora, Melvin, Sylvester, Ray, Kenneth and Donald; and sisters, Laverne Tubbs, Opal Kunsman and Mabel Musall.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Midge and Dick Baughman, of Garrett; sister, Betty Jean Lewis, of Arkansas; grandchildren, Lance Baughman, Chad (Brandi) Baughman and Danielle VanAtta; and six great-grandchildren.
Per Clara’s request, there are no calling and services.
She will be laid to rest at Butler Cemetery, with Pastor Scott Lanning officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Butler Church of Christ or DeKalb Humane Shelter.
Arrangements and assisting the family has been entrusted to H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
