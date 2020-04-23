KENDALLVILLE — Evelyn (Magers) Weible, 92, a good and faithful servant, has entered into her new life with her Lord, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Evelyn was born to Charles and Fern (Bilsing) Magers in Bucyrus, Ohio, on Feb. 26, 1928.
She married Glen Weible on July 2, 1949, in Newport, Kentucky.
Evelyn worked as a hair stylist at Wolf & Dessauer Department Store in Fort Wayne, Indiana, until her marriage.
In 1954, Evelyn and Glen took a risk and founded Weible’s Paint and Wallpaper in Kendallville. Evelyn worked alongside Glen for many years, retiring in the early 90s.
In her younger years, Evelyn was a member of Sigma Eta Sorority. Bridge was one of Evelyn’s favorite card games; she belonged to several bridge clubs through the years and substituted for many at various times. When she was in the Kendallville area, Evelyn loved to attend water aerobics classes at the Cole Center Family YMCA, and she was a loyal and devoted friend to many.
Along with her husband, Evelyn wintered in Fort Myers Beach and The Villages, Florida, for nearly 20 years after her retirement.
Evelyn and Glen faithfully worshiped at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford, Florida, and were pleased to help it grow from its humble beginnings as a mission congregation.
For the last four years of her life, Evelyn resided at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana. Shelvia, Lisa, Stephanie, Selena, Tom, and all of the caregivers who provided excellent care and comfort to Evelyn and the other residents when their own families were unable to be with them, are greatly admired and special beyond measure. Evelyn and her entire family thank each and every one of them from the bottoms of our hearts. They are all true heroes.
Evelyn celebrated 68 years of marriage with the love of her life, Glen, who preceded her in death on May 30, 2018.
She is survived by a son, Craig (Deanna) Weible; and daughters, Lynette (Dale) Krauskopf, and Lori (Dr. Jerry) Jansen. Other survivors include grandchildren, Curtis (Anna) Krauskopf, Paul (Sandra) Jansen, and Dr. Janaya (William Bernard) Jansen; six great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Caroline and Kate Bernard, Archer Jansen, and Owen and Alex Krauskopf; brother, James (Jan) Magers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Mark Oren Weible; a grandson, Mark (Tammy) Krauskopf; brother, Charles Magers Jr.; and sisters, Esther (Paul) Cahill, Ruth (Bob) Mack, Eleanor (Charlie) Hench, and Naomi Ransom.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, will oversee arrangements.
Due to social distancing requirements, a private family burial ceremony will be held at Lake View Cemetery with a celebration of life service to follow at a later date.
Because of the times we are facing, the family requests that donations be made to local food banks, or to the donor’s choice.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.