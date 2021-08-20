AUBURN — Phyllis Kearns, 94, of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
Phyllis was born on April 21, 1927, in Butler, Indiana, to Terry and Lucille (Dove) Traxler, and they preceded her in death.
She married Karl K. Kearns Sr., on Sept. 30, 1950, in Garrett, Indiana, and he died on Aug. 8, 2009.
Phyllis worked at Bauman-Harnish Rubber for 20 years, retiring in 1990.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Garrett.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Karl K. (Dawn) Kearns Jr., of LaOtto; two daughters, Karen (Booth) Elliott, of LaOtto and Diane Kearns, of Kendallville; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Karl K. Kearns Sr.; parents, Terry and Lucille Traxler; son, Ronald Kearns; two brothers, Robert Traxler and Paul Traxler; and sister, Virginia Ward.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
Services will take place at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Garrett, with the Rev. David Mix officiating.
There will also be calling an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.