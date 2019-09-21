J. Davis, 90, of Turkey Lake, Hudson, Indiana, and formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
