WATERLOO — Neil Lynn Applegate,64, of Waterloo, passed away after a short battle with liver disease on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 18, 1958, to Kenneth and Vera (Leach) Applegate.
Neil had a lifelong career in maintenance. He worked at Foamex, Cooper, Hartford Concrete, and finished his career at New Millennium Building Systems before retiring in 2021.
He was a member of Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church, where he also maintained the grounds.
Neil enjoyed all things pertaining to muscle cars, hot rods and Harley Davidson. He loved spending time with his nephews, whether it was tinkering in the garage or attending car shows. His three daughters were his pride and joy. His grandchildren were his world. He loved attending activities his grandchildren participated in. He was their biggest fan and supporter.
He married Sandra Bolen on Jan. 14, 1984. They were blessed with 39 years of marriage but had hoped for many more.
Sandra survives along with their three daughters, Heather Applegate of Waterloo, Megan and Craig Daniels of Butler, and Ashley and Eric Henderson of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, Dreylon, Channing, Adalyn, Hadley, Holden, Harper, Mardie, Maxlyn, Hollis, and Dawsyn.
He is also survived by two sisters; Penny Schackow of Fort Wayne and Darlene (Phillip) Schackow of Defiance, Ohio, and one sister-in-law; Mary (Wayne) Applegate of Auburn; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Vera Applegate; stillborn son, Jared Applegate; brother, Wayne Applegate; and brother-in-law, Phillip Schackow.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church, 2833 C.R. 27, Waterloo.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.