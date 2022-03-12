COLUMBIA CITY — Richard Hale Berghoff, age 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his residence.
Born on June 26, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Hale and Blanche (Dickson) Berghoff.
Richard attended North Side High School and graduated with the Class of 1956. He then attended University of Miami, where he played basketball and graduated with the Class of 1960.
Richard worked for Old Fort Industries in concrete sales until its closing. He then went to Irving Redi-Mix, where he worked until his retirement in 1999.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Berghoff, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Drake (Carrie) Klopfenstein-Berghoff, of Elkhart, Cody (Mary London) Goshert, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Taylor (Natalie Duncun) Goshert, of Indianapolis; great-granddaughters, Elise Andersen Berghoff and his namesake, Holly Hale Berghoff.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In accordance with the wishes of Richard, in lieu of a traditional service, a true celebration of his life will be hosted by his daughter from 4-9 p.m., on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Eagle Glen Events Center, 125 S. Eagle Glen Trail, Columbia City.
Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family condolences or sign the online guest register.
