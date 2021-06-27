HOWE — Janice L. Eash, 78, of North Twin Lake, Howe, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her residence with her family surrounding her.
She was born July 23, 1942, in Three Rivers, Michigan, to Denzil and Helen (Hayward) Reiling. They preceded her in death.
Janice was a homemaker. Over the years she was a former 4-H leader and made crafts for the local craft fairs. She also helped run a dairy farm alongside her husband. For over 20 years she was a foster parent for many children.
She married Donald M. Eash on Nov. 24, 1962, at the Howe United Methodist Church. He survives at North Twin Lake.
Along with her husband, Donald, she is survived by her three daughters, Rhonda (Sam) Bruner of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, Rebecca (Dale) Haney of Shipshewana, and Kristina (Jay) Rennick of Howe ; two sons, Robert (Debbie) Eash of Hudson, and Richard (Jennifer) Eash of Middlebury; 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; five sisters, Joyce Burg of Fort Wayne, Susan Hartman of Fort Wayne, Sharon Barrett of Centreville, Michigan, Debbie Saddison of Howe and Denise Reiling of Freeland, Michigan; and two brothers, Dennis Reiling of Abilene, Texas, and Gary Reiling of Centreville, Michigan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Howe.
A viewing will be held on Tuesdayat the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Parkview Home Health and Hospice or Goshen Health Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.