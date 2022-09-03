ANGOLA — Georgia May Manahan, 95, went to be with her Lord, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Georgia was born on May 28, 1927, in Steuben County, Indiana. Georgia was the daughter of Floyd and Verna DeLancey, also from Steuben County, Indiana. Georgia spent most of her childhood and adult life in Angola, Indiana.
She attended Scott Center School and graduated from Angola High School.
She worked for Angola State Bank (Wells Fargo) for more than 20 years, until her retirement in 1991.
After her retirement she moved to Port St Lucie, Florida, until 2007, when she returned to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Georgia attended Angola Church of Christ, Port Saint Lucie Church of Christ and Messiah Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. While at Messiah, she served as a voting delegate to the Synod Assembly.
Georgia was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Lee MacRae (1957); her first husband, Albert J. MacRae (1962); her second husband, Don L. Manahan (1990); and a sister, Janice Burroughs (2009).
She is survived by a sister, Lee Griffith, of Columbia, South Carolina; a sister, Linda DeLancey, of Huntsville, Alabama; a son, Duncan (Lorraine) MacRae, of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; and a daughter, Jean (Garry) Pook, of Fort Wayne. Georgia had nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 10-11 a.m.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church Music Fund or Associated Churches Military Support Fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.mccombandsons.com for the Manahan family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.