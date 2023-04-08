WOLCOTTVILLE — Susan Jo Brand, 74, of Wolcottville died Monday, April 3, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born October 16, 1948, in Garden City, Michigan, to Glen and Josephine (Dus) Anglin. They preceded her in death.
She married Dennis Lee Brand on May 26, 1990, in Mongo. He survives in Wolcottville.
Mrs. Brand had been a school bus driver for Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative. She retired as a forklift driver at Kautex in Avilla.
Susan enjoyed flowers and gardening, being out on the lake, fishing, bowling, mushroom hunting, having campfires, playing cards, especially Texas Hold’em, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are three sons, Andrew Joseph (Jennifer) Perkins of Waterloo, Jeremy Dean (Kimberly) Perkins of Story Lake, and Daniel Justin Perkins of Fort Wayne; two stepdaughters, Tiffney Brand and Tari Thiery, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico; four grandchildren, Ashley Powers, Hannah Perkins, Kassandra Perkins and Jade Perkins; seven great-grandchildren, Zavien, Iliana, Ford, Alexis, Hailey, Carson and Madisyn, and one on the way, Maggie Sue; two sisters, Carolyn (Larry) Biggerstaff of Kendallville and Tina (Patrick) Gienger of Kendallville; and three brothers, Kevin (Janet) Anglin of Auburn, Bruce (Brenda) Anglin of Kendallville and Mike Anglin of Rome City.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Kay Wagner; and a brother-in-law, Richard Wagner.
Visitation is Friday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
An informal funeral service will conclude the visitation at 1 p.m.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
