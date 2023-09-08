ANGOLA — Kimberly Kay Dyer-Somerlott, 66, passed away at home after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. She was surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her own home.
Kim was born in Lafayette, Indiana, to Sam and Doris (Young) Dyer, of Wolcott, Indiana, on April 7, 1957.
She moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, after graduating from Tri-County High School, where she worked as a clerk for the Indiana Department of Transportation and worked weekends at the Canterbury Pizza Hut.
Kim married David Somerlott in 1990, at the Fort Wayne Botanical Gardens. Upon giving birth to twin boys, she became a stay-at-home Mom.
After moving to the farm near Angola, she became active with Steuben County 4-H, as a Leader of The Conquerors and a Steuben County 4-H Fair Board Member. She was the York Township Precinct Committee Woman for eight years.
Kim worked for the MSD of Steuben County in various positions and at Home Sweet Home Senior Health Care.
Kim was involved in many fundraisers and community engagement events throughout Steuben County.
In the last 5 years, Kim was able to spend her time as a full-time grandma, loving and playing with her granddaughters, whom she loved with her entire heart.
Kim was devoted to her faith and serving in her church community while being a member at Pleasant View Church of Christ for the past 25 years.
Kim is survived by her husband, Dave Somerlott, of Angola, Indiana; her three sons, Shane (Anna) Somerlott, of Angola, Indiana, Shawn (Maddie) Somerlott, of Angola, Indiana, and Matt (Emily) Somerlott, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and granddaughters, Layla and Ava Somerlott. Also surviving are twin brother, Ken (Angie) Dyer, of Monticello, Indiana; brothers-in-law, Ned Somerlott, of Angola, Indiana, Dick (Carol) Somerlott, of Angola, Indiana, and Al (Candy) Somerlott, of Columbia City, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Doris Dyer; sister-in-law and her husband, Donna (Jay) Gear; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Somerlott and Sally Somerlott.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Michael D. Booher, Minister, will be officiating.
If you feel inclined to donate in honor of Kim and the legacy she leaves behind, please feel free to make donations to Pleasant View Church of Christ or Parkview Hospice Care.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
