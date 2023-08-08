KENDALLVILLE — Cleta Mae Knox, age 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mrs. Knox was born in Wayland, Kentucky, on Aug. 30, 1929, daughter of the late James and Nora (Allen) Manns.
She married Burnis Knox on March 13, 1948, in Paintsville, Kentucky. Burnis and Cleta moved to Kendallville, Indiana, from Wayland, Kentucky, in 1955. Burnis preceded her in death on May 31, 2001.
Cleta Mae was a devoted wife, loving mother to her five children and a dedicated homemaker. She also worked hard most all her life outside the home. She was employed by Essex Wire in Ligonier, and she retired from Hy-Matic Manufacturing in Kendallville after 24 years.
She attended Mt. Calvary United Baptist Church in Stroh and Grace Christian Church in Kendallville.
Survivors include her son, Bill and Suzie Knox, of Corunna; daughters, Karen and Danny Spencer, of Kendallville and Sandy and Ben Franklin, of Kendallville; 12 grandchildren, Michelle Fansler, of Kendallville, Krystall and Sean Fenner, of South Carolina, Brad and Barb Knox, of Fort Wayne, Kylen and Missy Branham, of South Carolina, Corey and Leslie Spencer, of San Diego, California, Justin and Jenn Knox, of Fishers, Indiana, Erich Holden, of Kendallville, Matt and Janelle Spencer, of Indianapolis, Tyler and Jo Knox, of Kendallville, Zach Holden, of Kendallville, Whittany and Aaron Kitchen, of Kendallville and Alex and Ashley Knox, of Weston, Wisconsin; two step-grandchildren, Zachary Franklin, of Bloomington and Kristina Franklin, of Angola; 38 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Rita Knox, of Kendallville; sisters, Linda and Dan Alter, of Kendallville, Louetta and James Hale, of Kendallville, Willa and Walker Tackett, of Kendallville and Oma Jean Howard, of Michigan; and brothers, Jimmy and Dorothy Manns, of Kendallville, Clarence “Buddy” Manns, of Kendallville and Bobby Manns, of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Nora Manns; husband, Burnis Knox; son, Van Knox in 2021; daughter, Sharon Branham in 1990; infant baby, Everett Knox in 1950; brothers, Junior Manns, Claude Manns and Ray Manns; and sisters, Madlene Slone, Ella Handshoe, Dorothy Mitchell, Lorraine Hamdin and Christine Morr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, from 3-8 p.., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with her son-in-law, Benjamin Franklin officiating the service.
There will be visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Cleta Mae will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Casket bearers will be Tyler Knox, Justin Knox, Matt Spencer, Corey Spencer, Zach Holden and Erich Holden. Honorary bearers are Brad Knox and Alex Knox and Kylen Branham.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace Christian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
