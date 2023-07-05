ANGOLA — Donald E. Cartwright, 78, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Indiana.
Donald was born on March 16, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to George and Pauline (Lahrman) Cartwright.
He was proud to serve his country in the United States Navy.
Donald retired from International Harvester in Springfield, Ohio.
He was a member of Angola Hillcrest Bible Church and a life member of the George Anspaugh Post 7205 VFW in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Beth Cartwright, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Jamie Cartwright, of Georgia, Jody (Angel) Cartwright, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Christopher (Jessica) Cartwright, of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Amanda (Spencer) Atkins, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gloria Parr; and brother, Thomas Cartwright.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Les Mitchell officiating.
Military honors by Angola American Legion Post 31 and the United State Honor Guard will immediately follow the services at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Angola Hillcrest Bible Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
