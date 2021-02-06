GARRETT — Lorraine A. Zolman, 74, of Garrett, passed away at her home on Thursday, Feb 4, 2021.
She was born on July 5, 1946 in Garrett to Henry "Leo" and Dorthea Lorraine (Wenner) Bixler.
On December 17, 1965, she married Neil Zolman. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage until Neil preceded her in death on May 21, 2016.
Lorraine loved her flower garden, especially her roses. She also enjoyed visiting Mackinac Island, Tony Steward Racing, her rescue dogs, and loved the Christmas season with her family and grandkids. Lorraine was a courageous person, having been a 7-year cancer survivor.
She is survived by her daughter, Doreen (Chet) Brown of Garrett, and granddaughters, Victoria Brown of New Mexico, and Elizabeth Brown of Garrett. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be directed to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 CR 56, Garrett.
