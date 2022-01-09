ANGOLA — Adrian Clinton Bickel, 30, of Angola, Indiana, passed away in Auburn, Indiana, and is to be laid to rest next to his grandfather at Block Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on April 11, 1991.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Kay Bickel; his children, Landon Dane Gaona, Alivia Kay Bickel, Nolan Leon Bickel, Kylie Danielle Bickel and Maddylyn Marie Bickel; his brothers, Nicholas Leon Bickel and Kyle Michael Hall; his sister, Journeyy Collins; his parents, Eva Danielle and Amy Virginia Hood; his father, Pedro Jose Moreno; his grandmother, Eva Pearl Donaldson; his cousin, Chanel Marie Fryer; his aunt, Dawn Marie Bickel; his uncle, Rob Petraska; his great-uncles, Mario Immanuel Donaldson, Anthony Ronald Donaldson, Harold Alfred Donaldson, John Roy Donaldson and Herman Ward; and his great-aunt Aurora Angelica Ward.
Adrian was preceded in death by his grandfather, Daniel Leon Bickel; great-grandfather, Harold Clinton Donaldson; great-grandmother, Mary Susan Donaldson; and great-aunt Marion Wadhams.
