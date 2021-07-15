HAMILTON — Kathy Lynn Lewis, age 59, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away at 5:12 p.m., on Tuesday, June 12, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she was a patient, after an extended illness.
Mrs. Lewis was a 1979 graduate of Hamilton High School and worked as a chef at Marriott and Bon Appetite.
She and her husband also operated Sliders Restaurant in Angola, Indiana, for a number of years.
She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and pets.
Kathy Lynn Lewis was born on Aug. 11, 1961, in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of Denver and Leah I. (Celio) Ferrier.
She married Henry R. “Hank” Lewis on June 9, 1979, in Hamilton, and he survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are two sons, Henry R. (Tiffany) Lewis III, of Angola and Mark Lewis, of Hamilton; two daughters, Kelly Chavez and Dory Lewis, both of Hamilton; four grandchildren, Joseph (Becca) Lewis, Leah Chavez and Austin and Caitlin Bard; one sister, Peggy (Harry) Stella, of Angola; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two half-brothers, Terry Ferrier and Charles Shaffer.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Metz Christian Church in Metz, Indiana, with Pastor Michael Hesterman officiating.
Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m., at the church.
Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery near Metz.
Memorials are requested to the family for expenses.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
