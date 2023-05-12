SHIPSHEWANA — Luke David Petersheim, stillborn son of David and Erma (Wingard) Petersheim, of Shipshewana, (district: 49-4), Indiana, died at 6:03 p.m., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, from complications during childbirth, from which his mother later passed away.
Survivors in addition to his father are four sisters, Marla (special friend Joas Yoder) Petersheim, JoAnn Petersheim, Ida Ruth Petersheim and Deborah Petersheim; three brothers, Loren Petersheim, Caleb Petersheim and Micah Petersheim, all at home; grandparents, Raymond and Dora J. Wingard, of Shipshewana, Menno and Inez Petersheim, of Topeka.
His mother Erma followed him in death; and a grandmother, Ida Petersheim preceded him in death.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Friday, May 12, 2023, and all-day Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the family residence, 8935 W. C.R. 450 N, Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, May 14, 2023, also at the family residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop William Bontrager and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Lehman Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.