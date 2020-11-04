Gerald Eugene Moore, 77, of Orange Beach, Alabama, formerly of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 2:36 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 1 at his daughter's residence in Sturgis, Michigan.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.
Gerald Eugene Moore, 77, of Orange Beach, Alabama, formerly of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 2:36 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 1 at his daughter's residence in Sturgis, Michigan.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.