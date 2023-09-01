Bonnie Booth

ANGOLA — Bonnie J. Booth, 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Lakeland Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1939, in Three Rivers, Michigan, and was the only child of Lloyd and Mary (Hack) Treisch.
Bonnie graduated from White Pigeon High School in 1957.
She worked at Sealed Power/Federal Mogul in LaGrange, Indiana, for 36 years, before retiring.
Surviving are her children, Tracy (Sheila) Webb, of Sturgis, Michigan, Pam (Greg) Smith, of Quincy, Michigan, Brian (Natalie) Weible, of Florida, and son-in-law, Don Truex, of Indiana. Also surviving are her 10 beloved grandchildren, Austin (Jaime) Webb, Dillon (Autumn) Webb, Jacob (Morgan) Webb, Laura (Josh) Randol, Matt (Jamie) Truex, Chris (Heather) Truex, Steven (Anna) Truex, Cory (Jason Stout) Truex, Michael Hall and Chad Hall; and several beloved great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kim Truex; and granddaughter, Abbey Weible.
Following Bonnie’s wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
