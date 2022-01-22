COLUMBIA CITY— Janet Lee Middlebrook, 61, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 1:50 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where she was admitted on Friday.
Born on Aug. 13, 1960, in Orlando, Florida, she was the daughter of Ray and Beverly (King) Slemp.
Growing up in Columbia City, she graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1978. Continuing her education, she earned an associate's degree at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne, becoming a paralegal.
For 12 years, she worked for Dana/ CF Goma in Columbia City. After the plant closed, she worked at Walmart, Columbia City, where she had five years of service.
Grandchildren were her pride and joy. Attending their events and having them for a sleepover at Nana’s gave her such pleasure. She enjoyed Disney movies and the Hallmark Channel. When she couldn’t get to the ocean, she spent as much time as possible poolside listening to music and soaking up the sun.
Thrilled by a game of chance, she often played Bingo, bought scratch-off tickets or visited casinos to try her luck.
Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday, as she loved to cook for her extended family and enjoyed their company, often winning the after-dinner euchre games.
She found the greatest joy in buying Christmas presents throughout the year and saving them to surprise her grandchildren, with a mountain of gifts for each. She used her talents to crochet blankets that were gifted to family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Jamie L. Warner, of Fort Wayne, Jennifer (Cory) Patrick, of Larwill and Brenton Litherland, of Chicago, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; her father, Ray Slemp, of Fort Smith, Arkansas; and mother, Beverly Chaney, of Columbia City; a sister, Shirley (Tom) Pence, of Wabash; a brother, James (Christy) Slemp, of Sarasota, Florida; niece, Hayley Pence, of Fort Wayne; and many cousins and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Myrtle Engle.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
