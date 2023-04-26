WATERLOO — Lynn E “Mort” Mortorff, 84, died on Friday April 21, 2023, at his home in Waterloo, Indiana.
He was born on April 4, 1939, in Angola, Indiana, to Harry F. and Elta (Betz) Mortorff.
Mort was a 1957 graduate of Pleasant Lake High School and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He worked at Moore’s Business Forms in Angola and also for the State Highway Department. For a time he co-owned and operated the What Not Shop in Hamilton with his mother Elta. For many years he was self-employed as a small business owner.
Mort was a 62-year member of the Knights of Pythias and a former member of the Hamilton Fish and Game Club. He loved to fish, hunt, play the Lottery and was a lifelong Cubs fan.
He married Gertie Smith on June 27, 1975, in Coldwater, Michigan, and she passed away in September 2006.
Surviving are three daughters, Cindy (Ed) Kessler, of Auburn, Judy (Doug) Brown, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Marcia DePew, of Angola; eight grandchildren, Brian Kessler, Josh (Jalyssa) Kessler, Brandon (Erin) DePew, Stephanie (Logan) Mocherman, Alisha (Ron) Chapman, Mariah DePew, Andrea Carmer and MiKayla (Corey) Miller; 13 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; a sister, Leora Johnson, of Hamilton; four nieces and a nephew, Sherry Johnson. Linda (Neal) Murden, Marla Julian, David (Kelli) Johnson, Lori Zimmerman; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Lyle Mortorff; and brother-in-law, Donald Johnson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton.
Calling is Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with a Knights of Pythias service at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be given to the family to help with expenses c/o Marcia DePew.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
