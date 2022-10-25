WOLCOTTVILLE — Donald H. Schlemmer, 81, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 3, 1941, in Monroeville, to Arthur and Gertrude (Grotrian) Schlemmer.
On June 3, 1961, at St. John Flatrock Church in Monroeville, he married Sue Ann Brueck.
Mr. Schlemmer was a farmer and retired from Navistar in Fort Wayne and Springfield, Ohio, after 30 years with the company.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Corunna.
Surviving are his wife, Sue Ann Schlemmer, of Wolcottville; two daughters, Tina (Pete) Thompson, of Spencerville and Tama Ruschmann, of Aurora, Illinois; a son, Troy (Sheri) Schlemmer, of Decatur; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Norman (Carla) Schlemmer, of Fort Wayne and Dale (Donna) Schlemmer, of Gladstone, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Phyllis Nartker.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 0389 C.R. 12, Corunna, with Pastor Brain Stark officiating.
Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral services on Saturday at the church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
