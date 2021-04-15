ALBION — Nancy L. Halferty, age 89, of Albion, Indiana, died on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital.
Nancy was born on July 15, 1931, in Churubusco, Indiana, to Frank L. Reed Sr., and Jessie (Campbell) Reed.
She married Marion “Bud” Halferty on May 27, 1949, at Kendallville Church of Christ. She was a homemaker.
She was a member of Ligonier Christian Church, Kendallville American Legion and V.F.W.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Marion “Bud” Halferty, of Albion, Indiana; two daughters, Cindy Gaff, of Rome City, Indiana, and Connie Owens, of Wolcottville, Indiana; three sons, Jeff (Sandy) Halferty, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Matt (Cathy) Halferty, of Garrett, Indiana, and Rick (Laura) Halferty, of Sumter, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank L. and Jessie Reed Sr.; two grandsons, Clayton Gaff and Johnny Owens; two sons-in-law, Lester Gaff and Ruben Owens; brother, Frank Reed Jr.; and sister, Connie Evers.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Ligonier Christian Church, 9025 N. C.R. 860W, Ligonier, IN 46767, with Pastor Chris Coney officiating.
Visitation will take place from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Harper Funeral Home – Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, IN 46701 and from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the church.
The wearing of a face mask is strongly encouraged and social distancing will be followed.
Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, rural Kendallville, Indiana.
Pallbearers will be Jason Owens, Jeremy Gaff, Glenn Halferty, Dalton Halferty, Darby Halferty and Zak Shultz.
Memorials may be made to Ligonier Christian Church.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhommes.com.
