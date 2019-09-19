FREMONT — Benjamin Edwin Puthoff, 49, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his rural Fremont home, due to health complications.
He was born Feb. 7, 1970, in Angola, Indiana, to Thomas and Ann (Sanders) Puthoff.
Ben was a skilled carpenter and worked in the construction trade, notably for Wick Building Systems and Julian Earthworks. He operated a poultry business at his home.
Ben enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He loved animals.
He is survived by his daughters, Kayla Jane Ross and Paige Ann Freedom Puthoff, both of Angola; his mother; brothers, Rick Puthoff, of Fremont and Randy Puthoff, of Angola; a flock of feathered friends; and a cat, Twine “Pooh.”
He was preceded in death by his father.
Services will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Brother Scott Saltsman will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Alano Club of Angola, 225 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703 or Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, Indiana 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.