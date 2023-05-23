BUTLER — Barbara Joan (Larson) Alexander, 89, of Butler, Indiana, went home to her heavenly Father at Parkview Hospital DeKalb, on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
She was born in Worthington, Minnesota, on Monday, April 9, 1934, to Henry G. Larson and Marcella (Eggleston) Larson.
Barbara left a legacy of grace, humility, beauty and generosity to all who knew her. Barbara married her forever love, Wesley Felix Alexander (preceding) after having the distinction of winning World's Beauty in Glasses in 1956. Despite having an associate degree in fashion design and the opportunity for a successful career, Barbara chose to be a dedicated homemaker to her family. Life with Wesley led Barbara and the family to many different and exciting locations such as the Virgin Islands, Canada, and Trinidad.
Barbara and Wesley were also involved in successful efforts to have special needs children mainstreamed into the public-school classroom on behalf of their treasured daughter, Jenny. Barbara often remarked she would not have changed a thing.
Barbara was an amazing baker who blessed many people over her lifetime with her specialty cheesecakes and muffins. In the final years of her life, Barbara gifted friends and family with books and texts that had inspired her. Generosity and care poured out of Barbara Alexander like refreshing springs of water. She was a living reflection of her generous and loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She will be sorely missed by those who love her.
Left behind to cherish her memory are: her sons, Scott Wesley (Linda) Alexander and Henry Felix Alexander; her daughters, Suzanne (Tim) Poe and Jennifer Alexander; a brother, Gordon H. (Diane) Larson; two sisters, Marilyn Flynn and Dorothy Waggoner; grandchildren, Gretchen (Jeremy) Cline, Christopher Alexander, Samantha Alexander, Nikki (Josh) Bullock; Rebecca Draves, Robert Wesley (Julia) Draves, Joseph Draves, Barbara (Justin) Ruff; Heather (Michael) Wade, Kyle (Krystle) Alexander and Kayla (Chris) Yetter; step-grandchildren, Zachary (Leslie) Cardoza, Heather (Tim) Bowden and Gregory (Alicia) Cardoza; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Felix Alexander; her parents, Henry and Marcella Larson; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Flynn and Paul Waggoner.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., and then on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 10-11 a.m.
A Celebration of Life will be be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Christ's Church, 127 W. Main St., Butler, IN 46721.
A memorial and graveside service will be held in Florida, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., at North Shore Alliance Church, 330 W. Mariana Ave., North Ft. Myers, Florida. Visitation will be just before the graveside service from 10-11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to Christ's Church of Butler.
Neptune Society is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/indianapolis-in/barbara-alexander11290061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.