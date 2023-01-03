FREMONT — Sandra Lee Jones, age 87, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1935, in Garrett, Indiana.
Sandra graduated from Fort Wayne Southside High School in 1954.
Sandra and her husband were the longtime owners of Troy Cleaners in Fort Wayne, Indiana. They retired to Snow Lake and enjoyed spending their winters on Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Fremont David Jones II, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana; their children, Kimberly Tearney, of Fremont, Indiana, Fremont David (Amy) Jones III, of Sebago, Maine, and Hope (Rob) Skorupski, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Justin (Rachael), Karly, Fremont IV, Garrett, and Robert; and great-grandchildren, Bianca and Anthony.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake Luttman and Mary Enbody; a son-in-law, Timothy Tearney; and a sister, Delores Colon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given in care of Heart To Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
