KENDALLVILLE — Orvis Franklyn “Frank” Johndrew, III, 69, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his residence in rural Kendallville.
Mr. Johndrew was born in Franklin, Indiana, on July 16, 1950, to William Howard Johndrew and Mary June (Margolin) Johndrew.
He graduated from Cornell University, Ithica, New York, and honorably served his country in the United States Navy.
Frank loved his job as the area poultry sales manager for Hy-Line International, before retiring in 2018. He loved working closely with his customers and helping them be successful in the poultry business. He was a member of the Indiana Poultry Association.
He married Jeremia “JJ” Farley on Oct. 24, 2009, in Westfield, New York.
Frank also loved to play golf, travel, and spend time with his family and grandchildren.
His survivors include his wife, Jeremia “JJ” Johndrew, of Kendallville; mother, Mary Margolin, of Cutler Bay, Florida; sons, Nathanael “Nate” Johndrew and Theresa Carney, of Oswego, New York, Patrick and Michelle Eggering, of Kendallville, James and Carrie Eggering, of Kendallville, Mark Eggering, of Rome City, and Matthew Johndrew, of Fort Wayne; daughters, Jessica Lyn and Charles Gelarden, of Austin, Texas, and Jill and Jordan Stroot, of Quincy, Illinois; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Dianna Johndrew, of Miami, Florida; half-brother, William Johndrew, of Abington, Massachusetts; stepsister, Mary Johndrew, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and stepbrother, Tony Urreta, of Reston, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Howard Johndrew.
A funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with the Rev. Ken Weaver officiating.
Visitation will be held also on Saturday, prior to the funeral service from noon to 3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
