BUTLER — James L. Haverstock Sr., age 83, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Haverstock was born on Nov. 11, 1938, in Butler, to Alcid and Opal (Bishop) Haverstock.
He married Linda Roose on Jan. 31, 1958. She preceded him in death on Jan. 31, 1972.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Robin and Jon Wallace, of Auburn and Tammy Haverstock, of Butler; son and daughter-in-law, James Haverstock Jr., and Jackie Haverstock, of Butler; 11 grandchildren, Jon Wallace Jr., Linda Miller, Michael Wallace, Chad Haverstock, Misty Sparrow, Stacie Haverstock, Brittany Pierce, Shaun Wallace, Jay Haverstock, Candy Wells and Brandy Haverstock; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, John E. Haverstock, of Oklahoma; sister, Ethel Sudbourough, of Portland, Oregon; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Haverstock; one daughter, Kathy Wheeler; one son, Ricky Haverstock; two grandsons, Jeffery Haverstock and Ezra Watkins; and two brothers, Charles Haverstock and J. B. Haverstock.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation on Thursday at the funeral home at 2 p.m., with Pastor Nick Pranger officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to Haverstock Family in care of Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
