AUBURN — Shari A Gebert, 61, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Shari was born on Sept. 17, 1961, to John and Bonnie (Engelking) Hovarter in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Shari was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Hovarter; and stepmother, Barbara Hovarter.
She is survived by her son, Trevor Gebert; daughter, Bonijene (Chad) Crider; father, John Hovarter; sister, Lynnette (Todd) Duval; three grandchildren, Kora (Kora Bean) Gebert, Johnathan (John) Gebert, and Cole (Coler) Gebert; nephew, Jimmy (Zoe) Duval; and niece, Makayla Duval.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow the service at Corunna Cemetery, Corunna, Indiana.
Calling is on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 2-7 p.m., and on Thursday, one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Memorials may be given in memory of Shari, to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
