HAMILTON — Harlan D. Riddle, age 72, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his Hamilton home.
Mr. Riddle was born on May 16, 1949, in Richwood, West Virginia, to Harlan L. and Anna (Sparks) Riddle.
Harlan honorably served his country in the United States Army from September 1968 until May 1971. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division as a combat engineer earning a Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star Medal and an Army Commendation Medal.
He married Ellen (Carper) Holman on Jan. 17, 1998, in Angola. She resides in Hamilton.
Harlan worked for Evan’s Equipment in Butler for nine years as the parts clerk. He also worked for UPS for 16 years as a mechanic and automotive supervisor. He retired in 2011.
He was a member of Hamilton Church of Christ and the Hamilton American Legion 467.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Riddle, of Hamilton; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Regina Riddle, of Mooresville, Indiana; Kevin’s children are Gregory, Seth and Joseph; daughter, Stacy Riddle, of Ocala, Florida; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Greg Smith, of Pleasant Lake; Nicole’s children are Paige, Sarah, Sean and Jackson; stepson and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kara Holman, of Angola; Michael’s children are Bailey, Kendall, Emery, Cayda and Macklin; brother and sister-in-law, Jeffery and Bonita Riddle, of Summersville, West Virginia; sister and brother-in-law, Valencia and John O’Quinn, of Summersville, West Virginia; sister, Carolyn Facemire, of Asheville, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews and their families; and his mother-in-law and best buddy; Pearl Baumgartner, of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Alan Riddle.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St. in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Assistant Pastor Don Crain officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 1880 W. C.R. 275N, Angola, IN 46703; and Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
