STICKNEY, Ill. — Donna J. Boyd-Magallon, age 66 of Stickney, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
She was born in Angola, Indiana, on July 16, 1955, to Don and Marie (Case) Boyd. Her parents preceded her in death.
Donna graduated Angola High School in 1973, and worked in the insurance industry in the Chicago area for many years.
She was the beloved wife of John; dear sister of Larry (Bonne) Boyd and Beverley McMullen; fond aunt of Brian (Holly) Boyd, Lori (Chad) Hyska and Shandra McMullen (Chris) Wren; and great-aunt of Griffin and Reece Collins, Sydney, Nick, Brad and Spencer Boyd and Skye, Nate, Alana, Kylie and Ayden Wren. Donna is also survived by a stepson, Garrett (Megan) Schneider; step-grandson, Garrett Schneider Jr.; brothers-in-law, Frank (Karen) Magallon, George (Kathy) Magallon, Joe Magallon; and sister-in-law, Lupe Hopkins, Gladys Carabez, Jeanette Carabez and their families.
Cremation will be private.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., until time of memorial service 11:30 a.m., at Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road Angola, Indiana.
Interment to follow after the memorial service.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.