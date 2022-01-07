AUBURN — Barbara J. Boyd, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home in Auburn, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1940, in Corunna, Indiana, to Harvey and Ethel (Brown) Drerup. Barb was a 1958 graduate of Waterloo High School.
Barb married Donald K. Boyd on July 5, 1959, in Corunna.
She worked at Lincoln Life Insurance, DeKalb Memorial Hospital, McKenney Harrison Elementary School, County Line Cheese and Magnavox.
Barb was a member of County Line Church of God in rural Auburn.
She enjoyed cooking, growing flowers, attending concerts, listening to Southern gospel music, vacationing, fishing and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Donald Boyd, of Auburn; three children and their spouses, Gary and Cynthia Boyd, of Auburn, Linda and Daniel Middleton, of Auburn and Greg and Mimi Boyd, of Martinsville; five grandchildren, Adam (Beka) Middleton, Ross Middleton, Leah Ziebell, Lily Boyd and Keller Boyd; sister, Patricia Warstler, of Auburn; three brothers-in-law and a spouse, Jim Smolek, of Auburn, Steve Baker, of Kendallville and Darl and Marty Boyd, of Avilla; and sister-in-law, Bev Boyd, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Smolek; two brothers-in-law, Dale Warstler and Maurice Boyd; and three sisters-in-law and their spouses, Marilyn Baker, Sherry and Carson Shephard and Bev and Guy Watson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, prior to the service.
The Rev. Steve Schlatter will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road E., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
