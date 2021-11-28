WOLCOTTVILLE — Mark Alan Diehm, 61, of Wolcottville died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his residence with his family at his side. He battled pancreatic cancer for six months.
He was born May 23, 1960, in Auburn to George and LaVon (Hasselman) Diehm.
He was a 1978 graduate of East Noble High School and attended ITT Tech in Fort Wayne.
He married Julia Ann Boots on Aug. 15, 1981, at Zion Lutheran Church, Corunna.
Mr. Diehm worked in the soil and water conservation division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, at the LaGrange County Highway Department, and was currently an authorized distributor for Matco Tools.
He was a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 103, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and continued as a Scout Master with Troop 732 and 792 for many years.
Mark enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking. Taking things apart and rebuilding them was his specialty. Being a car junkie, he collected everything. He loved motorcycle rides, and dearly loved his sons and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Julia Diehm of Wolcottville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dustin and Melody Diehm of LaGrange and Korbyn and Lindsey Diehm of Kendallville; six grandchildren, Olivia Halbert, Aubrey Diehm, Jaedyn Diehm, Tucker Diehm, Magnolia Diehm, and Hudson Diehm; his mother, LaVon Diehm of Hudson; bonus kids, Kenny Mills, Cody Mills, and Cole Duck; and his mother-in-law, Ann Boots of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Diehm; a sister, Cynthia Diehm; and his father-in-law, Roger Boots.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at Destiny Family of Faith Church, 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family or donor’s choice.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Dec. 4 or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com/diehm
