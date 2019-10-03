WEST LIBERTY, Ohio — James L. “Jim” Kessler, 73, of West Liberty, Ohio, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.
He was our loving husband, father, and paw-paw.
Jim retired from International Harvester/Navistar, and was a very proud union member of Local 402 and Local 52.
Jim enjoyed dirt bikes, fishing, motorcycles, and anything that included his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife of 20 years, Diane (Jones) Kessler; three siblings, Teresa Young, Marlene Watsson and Keith Kessler; three daughters, Sherry (Russell) Baxter, Jamie Ervine, and Jeanne (John) Jones; three stepdaughters, Virginia Gibson, Wendy Howard, and Lisa Smith; one stepson, JR Smith; 20 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary (Zelda) Kessler; two brothers; and three sisters.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, IN 46706.
Repass will immediately follow the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Jennings Farley and Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory, West Liberty, Ohio.
