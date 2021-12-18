LAGRANGE — Shann-A-Le Morrison, 71, of LaGrange, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Angola, Indiana, to Floyd and Geraldine (Fackey) Hefty.
Shann-A-Le worked for many years as a payroll specialist. She worked at Dometic Corporation and at Ingersoll-Rand.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. They meant the world to her.
On Sept. 16, 1967, she married Larry J. Morrison in Angola, Indiana. He survives in LaGrange.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tammy Lynn Greene and her fiancé, Jeff Cichos, of LaGrange; three grandchildren, Michael Greene and his wife, Lindsey, Courtney Ruppert and her husband, Dale, and Shanna Gingerich and her husband, Asher, all of Fort Wayne; and a great grandchild, Link Greene.
Preceding Shann-A-Le in death are her parents; a sister, Sharon Davidson; and a brother, Richard Freeman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Pastor Dan Grant will officiate the services.
A visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until service time.
Memorials may be contributed in Shann-A-Le’s memory to the Veterans’ Headstone Project C/O LaGrange County Community Foundation.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
