FREMONT — Paul E. Tatro, age 80, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1942, in Ferrisburgh, Vermont, to Lester Frederick and Charlotte Ellen (Cormier) Tatro.
Paul graduated from Vergennes Union High School in 1962.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1962 until 1964.
Paul married Barbara (Brown) on Oct. 23, 1964, at Jamestown Church, Fremont, Indiana.
He retired from Dana Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana, and was a dairy farmer.
Paul’s interests included fishing, collecting draft horse memorabilia, reading western novels and international tractors and trucks.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Tatro, of Fremont, Indiana; daughters, Leslie (Jeff) Means, of Fort Collins, Colorado, Cathy Tatro, of Angola, Indiana, Martha (Todd) Myers, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Sara (Jeff) Harger, of Angola, Indiana; son, Paul (Tracie) Tatro Jr., of Angola, Indiana; six grandchildren, Kimberly (Lyle) LaBeau, of Nappanee, Indiana, Dana Myers, of Angola, Indiana, Kincaid Harger, of Angola, Indiana, Addam (Zoey) Tatro, of Angola, Indiana, Kaitlyn Harger, of Angola, Indiana, and Amber Myers, of Wolcottville, Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Connor and Kathleen LaBeau.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Stewart Tatro; a sister, Diane Seymour; and a granddaughter, Emily Harger.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Paul Metzger will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, with military honors.
Memorial donations may be directed to Jamestown Church, 7435 N. C.R. 150 W, Fremont, IN 46737; Every Child Ministries, 875 S. S.R. 2, Hebron, IN 46341; or Image of Hope Steuben, 9570 Metz Road, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
