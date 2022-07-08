ANGOLA — Richard Wayne Coffman, 81, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on July 5, 2022, at his home after many months of declining health.
Richard was born on May 7, 1941, in Marshall, Michigan, to Claude Coffman and Edna C. (Reece) Coffman Chelf.
He graduated from Homer High School in Homer, Michigan.
Richard married the love of his life, Melody Sue Reavis, on June 12, 1981.
He drove truck and hauled grain in his younger years. After a while, Richard, along with his brothers, started Coffman Trucking, where he hauled flour for DCA Foods. Then eventually he owned, along with his brothers, and operated La-Man Corporation in Hamilton, Indiana.
He was a former member of the Marshall Michigan Moose Lodge.
Richard enjoyed classic cars as well as new ones, having acquired many corvettes in his lifetime.
He enjoyed traveling the world over, meeting new people, understanding their cultures and forging new friendships.
Richard had a love of the “Wild West,” as he and his family decided to go camping in the Superstition Mountains in search of “The Lost Dutchman.” They met Al Morels and were invited to stay and camp with him.
It was right after this time that Richard decided to own and show many Appaloosa horses.
Surviving are his loving wife of 41 years, Melody Sue Coffman, of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Michelle (Chris) Carr, of Milford, New Hampshire; sons, James Smith, of Tekonsha, Michigan, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, and Lanny (Cindy) Smith, of Schoolcraft, Michigan; brothers, Roy Coffman of Battle Creek, Michigan, and Floyd (Sara) Coffman, of Laredo, Texas; and sister, Ilene Coffman, of Battle Creek, Michigan. Also surviving are his beloved seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Lynn; daughter, Kerry Lynn; brother, Terre Coffman; and sister, Iris Helwig.
Plans are made for a private service at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
