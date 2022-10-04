AUBURN — Stella J. Holiday, 80, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born in Auburn on July 4, 1942, to Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Glass) Donley.
Stella was a homemaker.
She married Roger Holiday on Sept. 21, 1959, in Carlton, Kentucky, and he survives in Auburn.
She is also survived by two daughters and three sons, Elizabeth (Tony) Treesh, of Auburn, Roger Holiday Jr., of Mission, Texas, Judith (Randy) Toy, of Auburn, Robert (Julie Wakeman) Holiday, of Georgetown, Texas, and Jason Dove, of Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Megan (Brian) McCray, Montana Treesh, Tiffany (Mike) Bailey, Rylie Holiday, Reese Toy, Reed Holiday, Harlee Toy and Jaleigha (Nicholas) Ingram; great-grandchildren, Conner McCray, Amaya McCray, Jase Walker, Lukas Walker, Lillyann Walker, Madison Bailey and Jennicka Ingram; sister, Eileen (Wes) Haines, of Kendallville; and good friends; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, June Marie Holiday; and sisters, Dennille Hippenhammer, Marige E. Ruhl, Patty Donley and Sheila Jones.
Services are at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Burial will follow the service on Thursday, at Flint Cemetery in Flint, Indiana.
Calling is on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Stella’s name to Riley Hospital for Children.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
