ANGOLA — Gerald “Jerry” M. Bobay, 79, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Marshall A. and Grace Beatrice (Burns) Bobay. They preceded him in death.
Jerry graduated from Central Catholic High School, Class of 1959, in Fort Wayne and received his Associate’s Degree in Drafting from Indiana/Purdue in Fort Wayne.
He was the drafting manager at Magnavox in Fort Wayne for 38 years and owned Bobay Builders for 30 years.
He enjoyed woodworking, motorcycles, cars, ice fishing, building ice shanties for people and always liked keeping busy.
Surviving are two sons, G.Trent (Stephanie) Bobay, of Angola and Terry L. (Kristi) Bobay, of Angola; one daughter, Tecia R. Wiersma (fiancé Rob Giebel), of Angola; two stepsons, Brent (Sarah) Franke, of LaGrange and Brian (Laura) Franke, of Metz; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Cheryl (Bill) Bailey, of Angola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and brother-in-laws, Linda (Bob) Dunlap and Pat (Don) Melia.
Private graveside services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
