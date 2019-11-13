AVILLA — Woodrow “Woody” Shepherd, 93, of rural Avilla, Indiana, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Northridge Village, Albion.
Mr. Shepherd was born in Salt Lick, Kentucky, on April 2, 1926, to Russell and Molly (Shepherd) Shepherd. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army in during both WWII and the Korean Conflict Era.
He married Vonda Jean Chaffins on Nov. 2, 1960, in Garrett, Kentucky.
Woody was a fitter welder with American Hoist & Derrick.
His survivors include his wife, Vonda Shepherd, of Avilla; sons, Timothy and Mandi Shepherd, of Albion, Anthony and Rita Shepherd, of Garrett, and son, Philip Shepherd, of Avilla; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Lowell and Barbara Shepherd, of Avilla; and sister, Jeanette Terry, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Edgar Shepherd; and four sisters, Mattie Stonebraker, Audrey Prater, Ednie Bailey, and Dolly Ratliff.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Salem United Baptist Church near Rome City.
Burial with military honors will follow at Swan Cemetery near LaOtto.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home.
