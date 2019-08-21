Billie Young 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Billie M. Young, 71, of Fremont, Indiana, died at her residence in Fremont.Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Fort Wayne. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How confident are you that the U.S. is doing enough to prevent more Russian interference in our elections? You voted: Very confident Confident Not confident Very worried Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWN teacher hit on bikeCharges filed in truck vs. bicycle collisionLongtime West Noble coach seriously injured in accidentAlbion PD nabs 2nd robbery suspectFake girl’s Facebook page catches fourSchlemmer family looking into organ donationCarroll grad, marine promoted to lieutenant colonelCarroll, Fort Wayne swimmer achieves Olympic timesMaple Creek welcomes new teacher after battle with malariaUPDATE: Missing Crown Point teen 'believed to be in extreme danger' with 'armed and dangerous' man, police say Images Videos CommentedSalmon in my boxers (1)Government is behaving disgracefully (1)IU to research spread of misinformation on social media (1)Jail is not a 2-star hotel (1)Free stuff (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD113250 KD113163 KD113192 Top Jobs KD114056 KD113801 KD114374 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Butler launches Main Street initiative Summer Fest this weekend New little library has historic Pleasant Lake appeal Belgrade's Marks relied on film study to move positions for Bobcats Railroaders expect to bounce back in 2019 Kendallville Lions invites new members Community Calendar Taste of the Arts returns Aug. 23-24
