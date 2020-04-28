Anna Mae Lambright, 84, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 12:10 am
