AUBURN — Leslie M. (Baker) Fisher, 79, of Auburn, went to be with her Lord in Heaven on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
She was born on July 13, 1943, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Ralph and Myrtle (Finisy) Baker.
Leslie was the heart of her family and she devoted her life to her family, her friends and her cats, Caddie and Bella.
Survivors include a daughter; Laurie Fox of Auburn, daughter and son-in-law; Connie and Doug Breeden of Roanoke and daughter and son-in-law; Bobbie and Scott Aldrich of Auburn; seven grandchildren and their spouses; Teca and Nick Slone, Daniel and Morgan Martin, Jaclyn Rodecap, Ryan and Riley Fox, Adam and Allyson Aldrich, Kelsey and Julio Padilla and McKenna Aldrich; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother and two sisters, Bill Baker, Kathy and Dave Fennell and Peg Kubasiak.
Leslie was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Tammy Rodecap; one brother, Bob Baker; and one sister; Bonnie Henderson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn. The family requests that those attending wear their blue jeans and sweatshirts. Leslie liked being comfortable.
A brief celebration of her life will be held immediately following the visitation on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at a later date at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the funeral home’s Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
